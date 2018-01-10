Pana man on trial for child's death

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Pana man is on trial in the death of his four-month-old child.

In February 2016, the child, Carter Livingston, was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon hospital in St. Louis, where doctors reported signs of bruising, healing-fractured ribs and swelling on the brain. The child later died.

Stivers, then 22, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery of a child.

During testimony Wednesday, an investigator who interviewed Stivers at the hospital testified that Stivers admitted to squeezing and shaking the child. Stivers also told police that he had not been sleeping well, had broken up with the child’s mother and was fighting with her, and that the baby was crying, the investigator said.

During the interview, Stivers also asked for a “deal” that would allow him to stay with the child and the child’s mother, the investigator said.

After testimony from the investigator, jurors were scheduled to watch a recording of the roughly two-hour interview.