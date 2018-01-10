Woman charged with assaulting Mattoon police officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is charged with assaulting a Mattoon police officer at a grocery store.

47-year-old Lisa Rohe of Pekin is charged with obstructing a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Officers said they were called to County Market in the 2000 block of Western Ave. around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. They said Rohe was being disorderly and refusing to leave.

Whey they arrived, police said Rohe refused to cooperate and spit in an officer's face.

She was taken to the Coles County Jail.