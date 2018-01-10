Man accused of stealing cigarettes from Mattoon grocery store

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with stealing numerous cartons of cigarettes from a Mattoon grocery store.

Police charged 34-year-old Nicholas Blakemore of Mattoon with theft.

Officers said he stole cartons of cigarettes from County Market Monday afternoon.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps