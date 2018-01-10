Woman accused of trying to file fake prescriptions in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is accused of traveling from Chicago to Mattoon to try and file fake prescriptions at several pharmacies.

28-year-old Ashton Eady of Harvey, Ill. was charged with four counts of forgery.

She was arrested Monday evening in the 1300 block of Charleston Ave. in Mattoon.

MPD said Eady tried to get fake prescriptions filled at the Mattoon Walgreens and CVS on Monday. They said she tried to do the same thing at the Mattoon CVS and Walmart on Saturday.

She was taken to the Coles County Jail.