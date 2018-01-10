Macon Resources, Inc. celebrates 30th anniversary

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) is celebrating 30 years this month.

MRI was created when Progress Resource Center and Macon County Rehabilitation Facilities consolidated 30 years ago in 1988.

Since then, MRI has expanded to serve over 800 people with disabilities throughout the community.

Executive Director Amy Bliefnick said, "MRI is proud of the role we play in building the growth, independence, and self worth of individuals with disabilities in Macon County. We look forward to the continual growth of services in this community."