Four arrested in U of I campus brick attack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Four people, including three juveniles, are accused of attacking someone on the U of I campus.

Police said three juveniles and 18-year-old Isaiah Conley of Urbana were arrested for armed robbery, aggravated battery, and mob action.

Officers said a U of I student used an emergency phone on Monday after being hit in the head with a brick. The student told police the group approached him on the sidewalk near Altgeld Hall and the Illini Union in the 1400 block of West Greet Street, tried to make conversation with him, and then hit him with a brick.

The student was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police said the group told officers they planned on robbing the student, but ran when he remained conscious after being attacked.

A Campus Safety Notice was sent out to all students and staff.

Officers said they were able to make the arrests thanks to tips from community members and with the help of security camera footage.