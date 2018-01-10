Springfield Fire Department ranked in top half percent of all fire departments in US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Fire Department is now ranked in the top half percent of all fire departments in the country.

SFD received a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Service Offices.

That could mean better rates on fire insurance policies for residences and businesses. The new rating goes into effect in April.

Only 241 out of 46,000 fire departments nationwide last year were rated at Class 1. Most are rated at Class 5.

SFD was given a Class 1 rating in 1988, but was downgraded to Class 2 in 2003, because the department could not afford to make upgrades the ISO required. The rated dropped again in 2013 to a Class 3.

The fire chief said the department has not hired more firefighters, but ISO has moved from evaluating equipment to more performance-based.

SFD worked on response time and firefighter training, water distribution, and the 911 call center improved its handling of calls to achieve the Class 1 rating.