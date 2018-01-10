Police: Man threatened with hatchet, forced to apologize to ex

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man said he was attacked by his ex-girlfriend's family, beaten, threatened, and forced to apologize.

Dakoda Lucas was charged after police said he went to his cousin's ex-boyfriend's apartment and woke him up by punching him repeatedly in the face.

Officers said the ex-girlfriend and another friend were also there at the time of the attack.

Police said Lucas and the other two forced the victim to his knees and demanded he apologize to his ex-girlfriend. Officers said the three were threatening him with a hatchet, baseball bat, and brick.

The alleged attack happened in on W. Main St. in June of last year.

Lucas was charged with aggravated battery, disfigurement, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, mob action, and violence to a person. He was given a bond of $20,000 and will be arraigned on January 17.