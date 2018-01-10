Elderly woman killed in Clinton house fire identified

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – An elderly woman who died in a Clinton house fire has been identified.

87-year-old Evelyn Rosalie Eaton died after her home caught fire Monday night in the 400 block of North Elm St.

Crews were called to the fire around 9:30. Eaton was pronounced deceased just before 11 p.m. at the emergency room of John Warner Hospital and Health Services in Clinton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.