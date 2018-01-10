50 pounds of marijuana found during interstate stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a suspect after they found 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Police arrested Travis N. Marley Jr. on Interstate 72 westbound at mile marker 144.

Marley was stopped for improper lane usage. When officers stopped Marley they observed numerous indicators of criminal activity and deployed their K9, Leeroy Jenkins to sniff out the car.

K9 Jenkins alerted officers to presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and located three large suitcases in the trunk. In the suitcase they found 50 packages of marijuana.

Marley told police he had no knowledge of the marijuana in his trunk. However, records show that he was the renter of the vehicle.

Officers learned that Marley was traveling from the Chicago area to St. Louis.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $556,220.