Girls Who Code club forming at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Informational meetings are being held for a Girls Who Code club forming at the Decatur Public Library.

The meetings are planned for Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2-3 p.m.

The plan is to have three clubs with 12 girls each who meet once a week, 3:30-5 on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays. There would be no cost to members.

Girls Who Code is a national organization that works to close the gender gap in technology and encourages girls (ages 9 through high school) to develop coding and technology skills.

Girls will have opportunities to create apps and build websites.

Costs for the clubs will be covered through fundraising.

If families are unable to attend either of the informational meetings, but still want to participate, girls can register HERE, e-mail drjuanitamorris@gmail.com or call (217) 474-1907.