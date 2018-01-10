School board moves forward with Eisenhower football field lawsuit

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur School Board is moving forward with a lawsuit against the company that renovated the Eisenhower High School football field.

In 2014, contractor Nicholas and Associates re-finished the field at Eisenhower, but the school has had lingering issues with drainage on the field.

It was part of the $76 million renovation for Decatur public high schools.

