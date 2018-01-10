Brendt Christensen files motion to bar expert testimony

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): There's new information Wednesday in the case of the United States of America versus Brendt Christensen. He is accused of the kidnapping that resulted in a death of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.

Brendt Christensen and his lawyers are attempting to bar expert testimony in the case. They filed the motion on December 31st, 2017.

The motion claims that the prosecution has yet to hand over an exact list of experts and evidence which they required to do so by law.

The Court ordered the United States to hand over what they had by December 15th of 2017.

The US filed a response to the motion on Tuesday, saying they did in fact turn over everything they currently have. This includes hundreds of pages of documents, a hard disk drive of electronic evidence, and a list of experts expected to testify.

Those experts include a DNA and blood expert, electronic evidence experts, a fingerprint expert, and an expert in Chinese culture.

They also said they could potentially call two local canine handlers to testify.

The defense is saying that because they haven't received this evidence yet, they don't have enough time to prepare for the upcoming trial. For that reason they are asking the Court to bar the experts.