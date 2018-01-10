"Mural on Glass" dedicated in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The City of Urbana is a little more colorful today.

The city dedicated a new "Mural on Glass".

The image was painted by a local artist and will remain on the Phillips Recreation Center for two years.

Kelly Hieronymus, the artist, says the idea comes from all the time she spends flying over central Illinois.

"We spend a lot of time in the air and viewing the world from 3,000 to 4,000 above," Hieronymus says. "Throughout every season and snow and cover crops and harvest and just like all the beautiful times of the year... that's where I gather all my inspiration from."

This mural was chosen out of a selection of submitted ideas.