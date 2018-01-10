Hobbico bankruptcy puts 300 Champaign jobs on the line

Champaign, Ill (WAND) – A bankruptcy filing has put jobs on the line for more than 300 workers at Hobbico in Champaign.

Hobbico, the distributor of radio controlled toys, drones and general hobby products, operates facilities in several U.S. cities including Champaign and Elk Grove Village in Illinois. Among its customers are Walmart and Target. Layoffs in Champaign could begin in April.

The company is reportedly carrying liabilities of more than 100 million dollars and possibly as high as $500 million. It has filed for Chapter-11 bankruptcy which will allow the company to reorganize. The bankruptcy filing was made in Delaware. (Case number 18-10055)

Several Hobbico affiliates are included in the filing which has been obtained by WAND News. The affiliates listed in the filing are Revell Inc., Estes-Cox Corp., Axial R/C Inc., Great Planes Model Manufacturing, Inc., Tower Hobbies, Inc., United Model, Inc.

(Picture: Cover page of Hobbico bankruptcy filing in Delaware)