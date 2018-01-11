Decatur's Adams wins duel against Fredette in China

XINJIANG, CHINA -- Decatur native Darius Adams ranks first in the offense-heavy Chinese Basketball Association with an eye-popping 40.6 points per game. Number two in the rankings? Jimmer Fredette (37.7 points per game), a household name who was the national player of the year for BYU in 2011.



On Tuesday in Xinjiang, the two squared off, with Adams' Flying Tigers prevailing 123-116. Adams posted 37 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds on 9 of 11 shooting from 2-point range and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers. Fredette finished with 50 points on 9 of 15 shooting and 8 of 16 from deep, plus 6 rebounds and 5 assists.



It's been a breakout year for Adams, who is playing in his second year in the CBA after a stint playing in the top league in Spain. He's led the Flying Tigers to a 16-10 record (6th place in the standings) and is a marquee star in a league that includes big names like Fredette, MarShon Brooks, Jared Sullinger, Brandon Jennings and many other former NBA players. Adams, a former MacArthur High School star, is averaging 40.6 points per game (1st), 8.4 assists per game (2nd) and 2.5 steals per game (3rd) while shooting 88.2 percent from the free throw stripe.