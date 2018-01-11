Redbirds' second half surge comes up short against Loyola

NORMAL -- Illinois State whittled a 12-point deficit down to five by halftime and then overtook Loyola 46-45 with 7:58 remaining in the game but the Ramblers were too much and came away with a 68-61 win on Wednesday night at Redbird Arena.



The loss drops Illinois State to 9-8 overall and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while Loyola improves to 13-4 and 3-2 in the MVC.



The Redbirds shot 46.9 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from deep but allowed the Ramblers to shoot 52.3 percent from the floor to go with 16-of-18 shooting at the free throw line. Loyola also won the turnover battle 15-18 and outrebounded Illinois State 27-24.



Illinois State was led by forward Phil Fayne's 14 points plus 13 points from Milik Yarbrough and 11 points each from Keyshawn Evans and Isaac Gassman (a career-high for the redshirt freshman).