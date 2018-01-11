Champaign Fire Department takes part in ice rescue training

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Melting snow and ice can create problems for people who enjoy ice fishing or other activities on frozen open water, but the Champaign Fire Department trains every year to make sure they are prepared for any emergency. The department takes part in an ice rescue training program every winter, when the threat for breaking ice is at it’s highest.

"When in a real situation we would more than likely be breaking through and falling through the ice ourselves,” says Captain Dave Tomlinson with the Champaign Fire Department. “It's very physically intensive to get out to the victim."

Fire fighter wear special gear to keep themselves warm when responding to and ice rescue. However, time is a huge factor when victims are stuck in the freezing water.

"Within 2-5 minutes the body is going to start developing some signs of Hypothermia,” added Captain Dave. “You're probably not going to be able to get yourself out. You can do it quickly yourself but sometimes within that 2-5 minutes your body response won’t allow you to physically do it. Your limbs are so tired, sore and cold at that point you just can't pull yourself out."

There are multiple ways that emergency responders can save a victim trapped on the ice, which they go over every year to be prepared.

"We talk about 4 components when rescuing someone,” says Captain Dave. “Reaching for someone, throwing an object to them, and rowing a boat or something like that out there or actually going are the ways we typically save someone. Usually by the time we get there we are either going to take our ice rescue boat, or we are going to take the mustang survival suits tagged to the shoreline. That’s when we are actually going to go out and get the victim."

The Champaign Fire Department practiced ice rescues at Kaufman Lake. The ice was three inches thick, but fire officials encourage everyone to stay off the ice of any open body of water.

"Ice looks frozen but it may not be all the way able to walk on,” says Captain Dave. “In fact, if you walked out on Kaufman Lake you would most likely break through some of the ice."

The Champaign Fire Department reminds residents to take safety precautions when outdoors this winter. Be sure to wear appropriate outdoor clothing; layers of light, warm clothing, mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots. Also, be aware of the wind chill factor and work slowly during outside chores. If you must be outside take a buddy and an emergency kit when you are participating in outdoor recreation. Also, always carry a cell phone or other means of communication so you can get a hold of emergency responders or loved ones during emergency situations.