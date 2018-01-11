Dead pit bull found in backyard

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police and the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center are investigating after they were alerted to a dead dog in a backyard.

Animal control was called to the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a caller said a dead dog was in a doghouse in his backyard.

Officers located the animal around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. In the doghouse they found a frozen female pit bull in the backyard of home. Officials say the person that called in the complaint believes the person who dumped the dog lives adjacent to the site.

According to Animal Control, they believe the dog died two weeks ago from hypo-thermia while the dog was outside in sub-zero temps. They then determined that the suspect drug the doghouse from a home on South Jackson Street and placed it in the caller’s backyard on South Martin Luther King Drive to try and dispose of the dog.

It was determined that the suspect was the owner of the doghouse and dog.

Officers with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old male suspect on preliminary charges of cruel treatment to animals.

The suspect bonded out of jail.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.