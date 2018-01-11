Effingham man dies in Pana crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – An Effingham man died in a crash outside of Pana Wednesday.

The coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Jerry Newburn.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. about a half mile east of 1700 East Road. Police didn’t released details of the crash, but say Newburn was driving a semi tractor-trailer at the time of the rash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Christian County Coroner’s Office and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.