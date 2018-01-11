Former U of I frat house demolished to make way for new apartment tower, house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The former Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house is being demolished to make room for a new house for the fraternity's local chapter and a 14-story apartment tower.

The lot in the 300 block of E. John St. C. is divided into tow. The north half was sold by the fraternity for $7.52 million to Opus Development of Chicago to build new student apartments.

That amount is more than twice the value of $3.6 million assigned by the Champaign County assessors in 2017.

Opus wants to construct a $31.48 million apartment complex with 11 floors of residential space and three levels for parking. The permit is still under review.

There will be 218 apartments with rooftop amenities, including a pool and a deck.

Alpha Delta Phi's U of I chapter closed in March 2015. The house was in bad condition.

However, the fraternity plans to reopen the chapter with a new house using proceeds from the land sale. It hopes to start construction on the house in 2019.