Youth Assessment Center to get new site

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County’s juvenile-diversion program is getting a new location.

The new site will be chosen by early spring.

The current location is a Unit 4-owned building on Randolph St. It will be reclaimed by the Champaign school district to be used as office space.

Several locations for the new site are being considered. Once one is chosen, rent will be covered for the first three years thanks to a donation of $50,000 from Jimmy John Liautaud of the Jimmy Johns franchise.

The center works to keep kids out of the criminal-justice system.