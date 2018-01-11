Urbana Girl Scouts honored for service to community

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The Urbana Girl Scouts troop is being recognized for their service to the community.

The troop is the winner of the Doris K. Wylie Hoskins Prestigious Community Award: Spirit of Love youth award. The award is given to those who engage in activities to uplift others in their communities or schools.

The girls will be given the award Friday. They were nominated by their troop leader.

There are six core members of the Urbana troop who meet at the Urbana Free Library.

The girls have been apart of numerous community events and projects, including adopting two soldiers who are fighting in Afghanistan and sending care packages and creating “Blessing Bags” with toiletries for the homeless. They also teamed up with Sole Hope, a nonprofit that helps Ugandan men and women make closed-toe shoes out of recycled jeans for kids in need in the country.