Man charged in Decatur gambling parlor burglary pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man charged in the burglary of a Decatur gambling parlor pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

32-year-old Antwain Johnson is one of three people charged with burglarizing Lacey’s Place in the 900 block of W. Pershing Rd. on Nov. 17.

Police said the three drove to Springfield after the crime and were found in an empty lot counting bills in vehicle full of stolen money.

Johnson is free after posting a $10,000 bond. A pre-trial hearing is set for March 1.

Also charged are 32-year-old Danny Norman and 41-year-old Leonde Johnson. Both are free on bond. Johnson is due in court Jan. 26. Norman has an appearance set for Feb. 2.