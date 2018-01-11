How to decrease your heating bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Looking to cut costs this season? Even with cold temperatures, there are easy changes you can make to cut back on your heating bill.

The Energy Education Council recommends changing your filter every month or two during heavy periods of heating. A dirty filter causes your furnace to work harder to move air.

Check for air leaks and drafts around doors, windows, and exterior walls. Use caulk, sealant, or weather stripping. Clear window film can be used on older windows.

Check the ductwork in your basement and attic. Air leaks can account for 20 to 30 percent of wasted heat.

You can save three percent for every one degree your thermostat is lowered.

Leave space around heating registers so warm air can easily enter your living area.

A programmable thermostat that lowers when your away will also help cut costs. That can save you up to 15 percent a year.

Keeping curtains open will allow sunlight to help heat your house.

If you have a fireplace, close the damper when your not using it.

Turn your water heater down to the warm setting or to around 120 degrees.