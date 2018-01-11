HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to complete health needs assessment

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is working to assess the health needs of residents in Macon County.

The hospital will ask all county residents to help identify pressing community health needs through an online survey.

The survey will be open until Feb. 12. You can take it by clicking HERE.

The results of the survey will be analyzed by a research department at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Printed copies of the survey will be available to community organizations to distribute to those who do not have access to a computer. Those copies are available at the Macon County Department of Public Health at 1221 E. Condit St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The university will provide St. Mary’s Hospital with the outcome of the surveys. The hospital will then determine which priorities to focus on over the next three years. The priorities will be announced in fall 2018.