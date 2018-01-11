HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to complete health needs assessment

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to complete health needs assessmentPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
-
Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot
The truck dragged the man onto a nearby road before stopping on an interstate entrance ramp.
-
Dead pit bull found in backyard
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police and the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center are investigating after they were alerted to a dead dog in a backyard.
-
Walmart employee stole 2K for mother's surgery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Walmart employee is behind bars after police say she stole over $2,000 from her cash register.
-
Sam's Club slams the door on 63 locations
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The same day Walmart announced an $11 minimum wage and $1,000 bonuses the company moves to close more than 60 of its Sam’s Club locations.
-
Police: Man threatened with hatchet, forced to apologize to ex
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man said he was attacked by his ex-girlfriend's family, beaten, threatened, and forced to apologize.
-
50 pounds of marijuana found during interstate stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a suspect after they found 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
-
Hobbico bankruptcy puts 300 Champaign jobs on the line
Champaign, Ill (WAND) – A bankruptcy filing has put jobs on the line for more than 300 workers at Hobbico in Champaign.
-
Brendt Christensen files motion to bar expert testimony
URBANA, Ill. (WAND): There's new information Wednesday in the case of the United States of America versus Brendt Christensen.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Latest on Rain to Wintry Mix Thursday Afternoon/Evening
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
Afternoon Forecast
-
Pet pig owners given 30 days to remove animals
-
School board moves forward with Eisenhower football field lawsuit
-
Decatur's Adams wins duel against Fredette in China
-
Career day gives kids ideas for the future
-
Macon Resources, Inc. celebrates 30th anniversary
-
Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA
-
Officials: Building fire being investigated as suspicious
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-