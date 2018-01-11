Sam's Club slams the door on 63 locations

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The same day Walmart announced an $11 minimum wage and $1,000 bonuses the company moves to close more than 60 of its Sam’s Club locations.

There appear to be five Sam’s Clubs closing in Illinois. Four in the Chicago area and one in Moline. Sam’s Clubs in central Illinois all appear to still be operating as normal.

For many shoppers around the country the closings came as a surprise. Some were going up to doors of shuttered Sam’s Club outlets only to find the doors locked and notes on the doors indicating the location was closed.

Sam’s Club still operates one location in Decatur.