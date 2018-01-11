Lt. Governor to launch new statewide AP program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti will be discussing a new Advance Placement pilot program to help rural students better prepare for college.

The program, launched through the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council, is meant to give students in rural areas better access to college level AP classes that are offered online with the help of Illinois Virtual Schools.

Altamont High School and Central A&M High School in Moweaqua are two of the ten high schools participating in the pilot AP program this semester.