Homeless count planned for Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A plan is in place to count the number of homeless individuals in Macon County.

The Homeless Council Continuum of Care held an advisory council meeting on Thursday at the Homeward Bound Office.

The group is planning for a point-in-time count that will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Continuum has been working since 1995 to help identify and meet the needs of the homeless in Macon County.

To volunteer or for more information, call (217) 362-7700.