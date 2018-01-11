Two charged in check writing scheme in Coles County

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are facing charges in connection with a check writing scheme.

48-year-old Charles Buck of Mattoon and 37-year-old Amy Cavanah of Charleston are both charged with making prohibited deposits.

The two were arrested Wednesday.

The charges allege Cavanah would write checks from her personal account to Buck, knowing she did not have funds to cover the checks. Police said Buck would then deposit the checks into his account and immediately withdraw funds.

Both were taken to the Coles County Jail.