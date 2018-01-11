Why IKEA wants women to pee on their new ad

You read the headline right... IKEA is asking women to urinate on their new advertisement.

The Swedish furniture and home goods giant is sending out an advertisement for cribs that has a built-in pregnancy test.

Customers are encouraged to pee on the ad to prove they are pregnant and reveal a discount on the crib.

The ad is understandably turning a lot of heads, and some are calling it sexist.

