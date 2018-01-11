Hundreds of water bills damaged by post office in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of water bills were damaged by the post office in the Village of Mt. Zion.

The village posted on its website that the USPS equipment damaged around 200 water bills. Many of those could not be delivered at all.

Bills are still due on Jan. 15 though, even if you have not received a physical bill.

If you need a bill, call 864-5424 to have one reprinted and mailed to you.