Springfield Fire Department receives class 1 rating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Fire Department is given a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Service Offices.

The rating will take effect April 1, 2018.

The achievement ranks the Springfield Fire Department in the top 0.5% of all departments. Springfield is one of 241 departments out of 46,000 nationwide that have achieved this rating.

The Insurance Services Offices checks on four primary categories; Fire Department, Water Supply, Emergency Communication and Community Risk Reduction.

The rankings are a joint effort when it comes to scoring. Not only does Springfield Fire Department give information, but so does Sangamon County Central Dispatch System, City Water Light and Power, Curran Gardner Public Water District.

For the category of Emergency Communications Springfield Fire Department scored a 9.64 out of 10. For the category of Fire Department, Springfield scored a 41.48 out of 50. For the category of Water Supply Springfield scored 35.22 out of 40. Lastly, for Community Risk Reduction, Springfield scored 4.77 out of 5.5. Their grand total of 90.09 out of 105.5.

Chief Helmerichs says, this is a huge accomplishment for his department and he is very proud of everyone. Helmerichs adds, that based on a independent review, the City of Springfield is providing first-rate service to its citizens. He also says that all this information places an important part in the decisions insurers make affecting the underwriting and pricing of property insurance. Helmerichs says, “assuming all other factors are equal, the price of property insurance in a community with a good rating is lower.”