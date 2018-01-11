Trump calls Haiti and African countries 'sh**hole' nations

WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump referred to a group of countries in Africa and Haiti as "sh**hole countries" during a meeting with senators Thursday at the White House.

Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries come here?” He also said the U.S. should have more people from places like Norway.

The group was discussing immigration from Africa.

The White House issued the following statement in response to the President's comment:

"Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people. He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway."