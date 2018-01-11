18-year-old found murdered in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An 18-year-old was found murdered in Danville Thursday morning.

Police said the victim was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Glenwood around 8:30 a.m.

Police confirm the victim is from Danville, but have not released the person’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 431-2250 or CrimeStoppers at 446-TIPS.