Illinois falls to 0-5 in Big Ten play

CHAMPAIGN -- With a 20-point lead in the first half of Thursday night's game, it looked like Illinois was headed for a feel-good rout over Iowa -- and therein the Illini's first conference win of the season.



Then the rally happened.



Iowa caught fire at the end of the first period and eventually grabbed the lead at 83-82 with 3:01 left in the game.



Illinois forced overtime on a heroic one-handed floater by freshman Trent Frazier as time expired, but the Hawkeyes won the extra period 14-7 for their first conference win of the year.



Frazier led the Illini with 27 points (including 7-of-11 from 3-point range), Leron Black posted 18 points and Aaron Jordan had 18 points off the bench, but ultimately defense killed the Illini.



Iowa shot 50 percent from the floor and hit 33 free throws in 40 chances compared to Illinois' 11 free throws in 14 chances. Altogether the Hawkeyes scored 63 points in the second half and overtime.



Illinois is now 10-8 this season and 0-5 in conference play. Iowa improves to 10-9 and 1-5 in the Big Ten.



The Illini now hit the road for games at Nebraska (1/15) and Wisconsin (1/19).