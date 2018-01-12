MacArthur, Eisenhower prepare for crosstown clash

Eisenhower and MacArthur's first game of 2017 sold out midway through the JV game, the fastest it's done so in local writer Tom McNamara's 62 years of covering Decatur.

DECATUR -- The 2016-17 series started off with as big a bang as any in the history of the rivalry: packed house, high drama, overtime finish.



Longtime Decatur Tribune writer Tom McNamara said that it sold out faster than any he's covered in his 62 years covering Soy City sports.



On Friday night the Eisenhower-MacArthur rivalry gets its newest chapter starting with a 7:30 tipoff at Eisenhower.



The Generals come in with a 7-7 record while Eisenhower stands at 4-8.



Click the video above to hear about each teams' preparations plus x-factors Zach Briggs (MacArthur) and KJ Taliferro (Eisenhower).