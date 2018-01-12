Central Illinois Treasures: Bayern Stube German RestaurantPosted:
Central Illinois Treasures: Bayern Stube German Restaurant
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - German restaurants are hard to come by, but WAND found a family-run establishment that's been serving up authentic German cuisine for almost three decades.
