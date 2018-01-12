Children's Advocacy Center looking for donations

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Advocacy Center in Charleston is looking for donations.

The CAC needs the following items:

  • White copy paper
  • Legal size envelopes with security lining
  • Paper envelopes for CDs/DVDs
  • DVD+Rs
  • USPS stamps
  • Bottled water
  • Individually packaged snacks
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Clorox wipes

If you have any questions on how to donate, e-mail childadvocacy@consolidated.net.

