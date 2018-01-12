Children's Advocacy Center looking for donations

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Advocacy Center in Charleston is looking for donations.

The CAC needs the following items:

White copy paper

Legal size envelopes with security lining

Paper envelopes for CDs/DVDs

DVD+Rs

USPS stamps

Bottled water

Individually packaged snacks

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Clorox wipes

If you have any questions on how to donate, e-mail childadvocacy@consolidated.net.