University of Illinois Springfield opening student union

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois Springfield is opening a student union.

The $21.75 million building includes a coffee shop, ballroom, and student leadership center.

The center will be 50,000 square feet.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. with an open house following until 4.

