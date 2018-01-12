Woman arrested for meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is facing meth charges after being arrested in Charleston.

43-year-old Amy Evans of Ashmore was charged with possession of methamphetamine after being arrested Wednesday morning.

Officers said they were called to a disabled vehicle in the roadway in the 1600 block of Lincoln Ave.

Officers said Evans had drug paraphernalia in plain view in the car. When police searched more, they found additional paraphernalia and suspected meth.

Evans was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.