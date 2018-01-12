Paris woman facing drug charges in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is charged with possessing meth and marijuana after a traffic stop in Charleston.

29-year-old Jada Abernathy of Paris was arrested Tuesday evening after being stopped at 20th St. and Kimberly Drive.

Officers said a K-9 alerted on the vehicle. Inside, police said they found methamphetamine, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia. She is also charged with obstructing justice for allegedly giving officers a fake name.

Abernathy was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.