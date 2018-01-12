Urbana woman charged with sexually assaulting a child

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign woman is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

35-year-old Rajarajeswari Swarna of Champaign is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

She was arraigned on Thursday after being arrested Wednesday.

The charges involve a child under the age of 13 who was allegedly assaulted in March 2017.

Swarna is in a caretaker position. The child told a relative what happened, and police began investigating.

Swarna could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.