Man gets 10 years for gambling cafe robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man was sentenced to ten years in prison for robbing a gambling café.

35-year-old Robert Turner pleaded guilty to robbing Chelsea’s Video Poker and Gambling on May 29.

A second count of aggravated robbery alleging Turner demanded cash from a 75-year-old customer at the café was dismissed.

Turner handed a note to an employee demanding money. The note said the employee would be killed if she did not cooperate.

Turner was arrested not far from the business. He was captured on video.

Turner was given credit for 224 days served.

He has prior convictions for drug delivery, credit card fraud, and aggravated battery.