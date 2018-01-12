Loft closing in Champaign

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Loft clothing store in Champaign is closing.

The location at the Market Place Mall will close at the end of the month. It opened at the mall in 2005.

Loft has more than 650 stores in the U.S. and was originally known as Ann Taylor Loft.

