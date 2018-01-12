Decatur man convicted in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man was convicted in a shooting from last year.

24-year-old Gavarius Carney was arrested on May 30. The victim had agreed to meet Carney at an apartment to talk.

Carney pulled a gun and tried to fire it at the victim, but the gun jammed. He cleared the weapon and fired again, hitting the victim in the leg.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.

Carney was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.