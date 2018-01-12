Two bomb threats called into Springfield High School

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield School District 186 is dealing with multiple bomb threats that have been reported.

Two threats were called into Springfield High School this week, one on Monday and one on Thursday.

There have been at least 11 in the past year.

Officers and K-9s went through Springfield High to make sure it was secure on Monday. On Thursday, the school had to evacuate.

Both threats are being investigated separately, and police are not yet sure whether they are connected.

CrimeStoppers is offering an award for any information on any of the bomb threats.