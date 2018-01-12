250 State Farm jobs coming to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – 250 State Farm jobs will be moving to the company’s headquarters in Bloomington.

This comes as two call centers in Tacoma, Washington are closing, putting more than 800 out of work there.

150 jobs will be moving to Phoenix.

Some employees may be transferred from Washington.

Bloomington will also be closing their downtown building. The 150 employees housed in the old office tower will be moved to the Corporate and Corporate South locations in Bloomington.

State Farm announced plans to close 11 buildings across the U.S. over the next four years last spring.