Counterfeit bills circulating in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Shelbyville Police are warning people about fake cash that is circulating in the community.

Counterfeit money that are intended as movie props are popping up.

Three different businesses received fake $100 bills in the past several weeks.

If you see one of these fake bills, police ask you to call them.

