Telephone scams targeting senior citizens
18-year-old murdered in Danville identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An 18-year-old was found murdered in Danville Thursday morning.
Urbana woman charged with sexually assaulting a child
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign woman is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/12
Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they take a trip around Central Illinois for high school basketball games galore! In video MacArthur 84, Eisenhower 81 St. Teresa 74, Meridian 72 Taylorville 61, Mt. Zion 59 Warrensburg-Latham 54, Sullivan 45 St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Teutopolis 60 Mahomet-Seymour 68, Effingham 56 Quincy Notre Dame 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56 Clinton 50, Central A&M 40 Scoreboard Shelbyville 74, Tuscola 54 St. Anthony 57, Breese Mater Dei 47 Mt. Pulaski 59, Midwe...
Town rallies to find trucker's lost dog
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Jamie Stang Ellis is a wizard with the paintbrush, but her greatest work doesn’t involved canvas. It involves a search party, four legs and a whole lot of fluff.
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot
The truck dragged the man onto a nearby road before stopping on an interstate entrance ramp.
Sam's Club slams the door on 63 locations
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The same day Walmart announced an $11 minimum wage and $1,000 bonuses the company moves to close more than 60 of its Sam’s Club locations.
Decatur man convicted in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man was convicted in a shooting from last year.
Man already in custody charged with second shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man who was already in custody for a shooting has been charged with a second shooting.
Walmart employee stole 2K for mother's surgery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Walmart employee is behind bars after police say she stole over $2,000 from her cash register.
