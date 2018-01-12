Telephone scams targeting senior citizens

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Grandma/Grandpa Telephone Scam is currently targeting local Senior Citizens.

Jay Scott, the Macon County States Attorney says, the callers claim to be a grandchild who has unfairly been arrested in some far off place who is in desperate need of bond money. Scott adds, the scammer typically claims they've been in an accident which led to their arrest, and suffered facial injuries, or that they have a bad cold, to account for their voice sounding different from normal. Scott explains then a third person posing as an attorney or a police officer will take over the call and will give directions on how to wire the bond money.

Scott says if you receive this call, hang up. Report all suspected scams to the Elder Fraud Hotline at 217-615-7582.